Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

A great thing about machines is that they save us time and labor. A not-so-great thing is sometimes they break down, and most of us aren't mechanically inclined enough to do the repair ourselves.

Because top-load washing machines have been around for so long, their mechanisms are tried and true. So, they tend to be more reliable. Front-load machines have a few issues that top-loaders don't. For example, front-load machines are sometimes prone to mold and mildew buildup in the door mechanism because water is continually swishing around it. Some people have also reported water leakage due to faulty door seals.