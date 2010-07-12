Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

Something many people don't realize about front-loading washing machines is that they require special detergent. It's called "high efficiency" detergent -- you might see it on the label as "HE."

High efficiency detergent is a special type of non-sudsing detergent. Front-loading washers work in a way that doesn't require a lot of suds. In fact, too many suds in a front-loader could actually damage the machine.

High efficiency detergent can be more expensive than regular old laundry detergent. There's also less variety than you're probably used to.