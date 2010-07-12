Home & Garden
Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

by Debra Ronca
They Don't Require Special Detergent

Something many people don't realize about front-loading washing machines is that they require special detergent. It's called "high efficiency" detergent -- you might see it on the label as "HE."

High efficiency detergent is a special type of non-sudsing detergent. Front-loading washers work in a way that doesn't require a lot of suds. In fact, too many suds in a front-loader could actually damage the machine.

High efficiency detergent can be more expensive than regular old laundry detergent. There's also less variety than you're probably used to.

Did You Know?

An engineer named Alva John Fisher invented the first electric washing machine in 1910. It was marketed under the name "Thor."

