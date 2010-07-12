Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

If your washing machine does break down and you need to call in a professional, it's likely easier to get your top-load washer repaired. These machines use common parts and mechanisms, so both parts and service are easier to obtain. Front-load washing machines are more complex, and may take more time -- and money -- to get fixed.

More service people are familiar with top-load washing machines, too, so you'll have more repair personnel to choose from -- and that results in competitive labor prices.

Advertisement

To find out more about washers and other home appliances, check out the links below.

Related Articles

Sources

"Alva John Fisher Biography." Bio.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.biography.com/articles/Alva-John-Fisher-9295795

Cheplic, Michele. "Is It Time For A Front-Load Washing Machine?" Families.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://home.families.com/blog/is-it-time-for-a-front-load-washing-machine

"The Benefits of Front-Loading vs. Top-Loading Washers." ManualsOnline.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://articles.manualsonline.com/the-benefits-of-front-loading-vs-top-loading-washers.html

"Washing Machines." Best Buy. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.bestbuy.com/site/Washers-Dryers/Washers-Washing-Machines/abcat0910001.c?id=abcat0910001

"Washers." Maytag.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.maytag.com/catalog/category.jsp?cat=18&N=20000043+20000042

"Washers." Whirlpool.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.whirlpool.com/catalog/category.jsp?cat=115

"Washing Machines: Reviews." ConsumerSearch. March 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.consumersearch.com/washing-machine-reviews

"Which Washer-Dryer: Front-Load or Top-Load?" DoItYourself.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.doityourself.com/stry/which-washerdryer-frontload-or-topload