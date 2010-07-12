Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Appliances
  4. Bath and Laundry

Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

by Debra Ronca
1

They're Easier to Have Repaired

If your washing machine does break down and you need to call in a professional, it's likely easier to get your top-load washer repaired. These machines use common parts and mechanisms, so both parts and service are easier to obtain. Front-load washing machines are more complex, and may take more time -- and money -- to get fixed.

More service people are familiar with top-load washing machines, too, so you'll have more repair personnel to choose from -- and that results in competitive labor prices.

Advertisement

To find out more about washers and other home appliances, check out the links below.

Related Articles

Sources

  • "Alva John Fisher Biography." Bio.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.biography.com/articles/Alva-John-Fisher-9295795
  • Cheplic, Michele. "Is It Time For A Front-Load Washing Machine?" Families.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://home.families.com/blog/is-it-time-for-a-front-load-washing-machine
  • "The Benefits of Front-Loading vs. Top-Loading Washers." ManualsOnline.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://articles.manualsonline.com/the-benefits-of-front-loading-vs-top-loading-washers.html
  • "Washing Machines." Best Buy. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.bestbuy.com/site/Washers-Dryers/Washers-Washing-Machines/abcat0910001.c?id=abcat0910001
  • "Washers." Maytag.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.maytag.com/catalog/category.jsp?cat=18&N=20000043+20000042
  • "Washers." Whirlpool.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.whirlpool.com/catalog/category.jsp?cat=115
  • "Washing Machines: Reviews." ConsumerSearch. March 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.consumersearch.com/washing-machine-reviews
  • "Which Washer-Dryer: Front-Load or Top-Load?" DoItYourself.com. 2010. (July 2, 2010) http://www.doityourself.com/stry/which-washerdryer-frontload-or-topload

UP NEXT

What's the Difference Between Toilet Paper and Tissue?

What's the Difference Between Toilet Paper and Tissue?

Toilet paper and tissue can't be that different right? They're both used on sensitive areas of the body. HowStuffWorks unrolls the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What's the Difference Between Toilet Paper and Tissue?

What's the Point of the Bathroom Exhaust Fan?

Is America Finally Ready for the Bidet?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement