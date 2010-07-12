Top 5 Benefits of Top-load Washers

They're Easier to Have Repaired
If your washing machine does break down and you need to call in a professional, it's likely easier to get your top-load washer repaired. These machines use common parts and mechanisms, so both parts and service are easier to obtain. Front-load washing machines are more complex, and may take more time -- and money -- to get fixed.
More service people are familiar with top-load washing machines, too, so you'll have more repair personnel to choose from -- and that results in competitive labor prices.
