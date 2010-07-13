Home & Garden
Can top-load washers be energy efficient?

by Emilie Sennebogen

What makes a washer energy efficient?

Top-load, high-efficiency washers are becoming increasingly popular.
Hemera/Thinkstock

Energy-efficient washers use less water than regular washers, which also means less water to heat, so the savings show up on more than one utility bill. These washers, usually front-loading, use a tumbler to cycle the clothes through a small amount of water. They require HE (high-efficiency) detergent, which produces only a small amount of suds and means less rinsing for clean clothes. These washers have higher capacity tubs so you can fit more clothes in, meaning fewer loads.

