Can top-load washers be energy efficient?

Traditional washers are initially cheaper but will cost you more in the long run. Jupiterimages/Getty Images/Comstock/ Thinkstock

Traditional washers fill the tub with water and then use an agitator (that cylindrical device in the middle of the basket) to twist and turn the clothes in the suds until they're clean. Completely filling the tub uses up to three times more water than energy-efficient models, and the agitator takes up a lot of room, meaning smaller loads. Also, the spin cycle on a traditional top-load washer isn't as effective at removing all of the water, which means more time in the dryer. These conventional models will save you a few hundred dollars on the front end, but will cost you more in the long run because of additional water and power usage. (Not to mention the wear and tear on your clothes and linens.)