Can top-load washers be energy efficient?

Top-loaders were the dinosaurs of the washing machine industry until manufacturers started making top-load models that were comparable to front-loaders. HE top-loaders save water and energy in much the same way that the front-loaders do. They use less water to get the clothes clean by tumbling the clothes into the tub. For top-loaders, this requires the clothes to be lifted up so they can tumble back down. Different machines use different mechanisms to do so, and in the end you use less water and there are fewer rinse cycles to boot -- another energy savings. Even better, HE top-load washers are generally even a little less expensive than their popular counterparts, so you can save a few bucks up front as well.

Did You Know? HE washers use around 40 percent less water than the old-school models. So over a year's time, you can cut a whopping 7,000 gallons of water from your bill. And save some for the fish.

