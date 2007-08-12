The tree peony is a highly decorative deciduous shrub that thrives in most climates. It oozes charm and is often seen in cottage-style gardens.
These elegant, upright shrubs produce spectacular cupped blossoms in early summer in shades that included red, pink, yellow, and white, sometimes with a poppylike dark blotch at the base of the petals.
The shrubs may grow to 7 feet tall and as wide but may be kept smaller by selective pruning.
Tree Peony Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Paeonia suffruticosa
Common Name: Tree peony
Type of Plant: Deciduous shrub
Growing Zones for Tree Peony: Hardy to zone 5
