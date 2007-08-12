Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Trees, Shrubs & Vines

Tree Peony

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The tree peony's flowers perfectly encapsulate Victorian cottage charm.
The tree peony's flowers perfectly encapsulate Victorian cottage charm.

The tree peony is a highly decorative deciduous shrub that thrives in most climates. It oozes charm and is often seen in cottage-style gardens.

These elegant, upright shrubs produce spectacular cupped blossoms in early summer in shades that included red, pink, yellow, and white, sometimes with a poppylike dark blotch at the base of the petals.

Advertisement

The shrubs may grow to 7 feet tall and as wide but may be kept smaller by selective pruning.

Tree Peony Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Paeonia suffruticosa

Scientific Name: Paeonia suffruticosa

Common Name: Tree peony

Type of Plant: Deciduous shrub

Growing Zones for Tree Peony: Hardy to zone 5

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Why Evergreen Trees Don't Shed Their Needle-like Leaves

What's That Smell? It's the Dreaded Bradford Pear

How Do Christmas Trees Get Their Shape?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement