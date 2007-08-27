Trichodiadema olearea is a cactus that belongs to the same family as the living stones plant. It is a shrubby succulent with long, slender, arched branches and short, plump, cylindrical leaves.
Trichodiadema olearea. See more pictures of cacti.
At night, moisture condenses on these hairs and the water is collected down into the tip of the leaf. In seedlings these "hair crowns" appear very large in proportion to the leaf.
Give it bright light, cool nights, good air circulation and heavy soil with excellent drainage. Do not overwater. Drench and let dry.
Cactus Profiles
Caring for your cactus:
- Cactus Care
- Light Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Water and Humidity Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Temperature Requirements of Cactus Plants
- Fertilizing Cacti
- Preventing Cacti Pests and Diseases
- Potting Cactus Plants
- Propagating Cacti
- Arranging Cactus Plants
- House Plants
- Gardening