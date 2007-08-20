Home & Garden
Trumpet Gentian

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Trumpet Gentian is used to alpine climates, making it a perfect addition to a rock garden.
Trumpet gentian produces showy flowers that bloom in the early summer. Accustomed to alpine climates throughout the world, this plant requires little maintenance.

Trumpet-shaped flowers of an unusual hue (dark navy blue with darker, green-striped throats) sit on very short stems above spreading foliage. Blooming in the spring and often again in fall, it makes a wonderful choice for troughs or gardens.

Trumpet Gentian Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Gentiana acaulis

Common Name: Trumpet gentian

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Trumpet Gentian: Hardy to zone 4

Want to know more about garden plants? Check these out:

Recommended

