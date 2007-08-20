Trumpet gentian produces showy flowers that bloom in the early summer. Accustomed to alpine climates throughout the world, this plant requires little maintenance.
Trumpet-shaped flowers of an unusual hue (dark navy blue with darker, green-striped throats) sit on very short stems above spreading foliage. Blooming in the spring and often again in fall, it makes a wonderful choice for troughs or gardens.
Trumpet Gentian Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Gentiana acaulis
Common Name: Trumpet gentian
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Trumpet Gentian: Hardy to zone 4