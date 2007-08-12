Tufted hairgrass is a hardy decorative grass that is equally suitable for sunny and shady areas. Like most decorative grasses, it is easy to care for.
The dark foliage of tufted hairgrass remains green all year long, creating a point of winter interest in the border.
Advertisement
Small, brown flower spikes are produced in summer but last into the winter.
Tufted Hairgrass Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Deschampsia caespitosa
Common Name: Tufted hairgrass
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Tufted Hairgrass: Hardy to zone 3
Growing Conditions for Tufted Hairgrass: Sun or shade