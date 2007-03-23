Turnips

The turnip, a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual, sports a rosette of hairy, bright green leaves growing from a swelling at the base of the stem. The turnip is more commonly grown for use as a root vegetable, but it can also be grown for the leaves, which are used as greens.

Common Name: Turnip

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

