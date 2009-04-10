Tuscan Backyard

First clear all of the furniture from the backyard.

Dig up the old plants that you do not want to have in the garden.

It is time to lay down the flagstone for the patio. First spread the cement and then lay down the flagstone. Use a hammer to make sure the stone is flat and there are no holes. Tip: Installing flagstone directly on concrete will give you an easy to maintain surface that will stay flat.

Next, it's time to plant the new greenery. Tip: For its first season, the Italian Cypress requires a regular watering schedule to establish a deep, extensive root system.

Next it is time to paint the chairs and table. First, the chairs and table need to be primed.

After everything is primed, use spray paint on the furniture. Make sure you wear a mask to avoid inhaling the paint fumes.

Now it is time to get the walls ready for the paint. Use water and a brush to get rid of the mold on the wall.

Next, apply the lighter shade of paint first with a paint roller. Once that is dry, apply the darker, more watered down shade. This will create a weathered look.

Use a rag dipped in paint and water and rub along the wall to create a weathered look.

Now it is time to assemble the new fountain. You need to drill two holes in the fountain pot for the light cable and pump cable to come through.

Once the cables are thread through the holes fill the wholes with a mud mixture. Then let dry for 30 minutes.

Place the Italian Cyprus trees by the fountain and by the wall.