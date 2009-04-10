Tuscan Backyard

Instructions:
- First clear all of the furniture from the backyard.
- Dig up the old plants that you do not want to have in the garden.
- It is time to lay down the flagstone for the patio. First spread the cement and then lay down the flagstone. Use a hammer to make sure the stone is flat and there are no holes. Tip: Installing flagstone directly on concrete will give you an easy to maintain surface that will stay flat.
- Next, it's time to plant the new greenery. Tip: For its first season, the Italian Cypress requires a regular watering schedule to establish a deep, extensive root system.
- Next it is time to paint the chairs and table. First, the chairs and table need to be primed.
- After everything is primed, use spray paint on the furniture. Make sure you wear a mask to avoid inhaling the paint fumes.
- Now it is time to get the walls ready for the paint. Use water and a brush to get rid of the mold on the wall.
- Next, apply the lighter shade of paint first with a paint roller. Once that is dry, apply the darker, more watered down shade. This will create a weathered look.
- Use a rag dipped in paint and water and rub along the wall to create a weathered look.
- Now it is time to assemble the new fountain. You need to drill two holes in the fountain pot for the light cable and pump cable to come through.
- Once the cables are thread through the holes fill the wholes with a mud mixture. Then let dry for 30 minutes.
- Place the Italian Cyprus trees by the fountain and by the wall.
- Add the furniture and you are done!