What types of drills use metric drill bits?

Pretty much any drill that uses the imperial system can also use the metric system and vice versa. The only difference between drill bits found in the U.S. and metric drill bits is that metric drill bits are measured in the metric system. Instead of finding a 1/4-inch bit, you'll find a 6-milimeter bit. Both types of bits are available in the same materials and styles, but since centimeters are divided smaller than inches, metric drill bits allow for more precise sizing of holes. Nowadays, even the imperial measurements of drill bits in the U.S. have the metric size specified on the package. This makes it easier to match up bits, screws, nuts and anything else your drilling project requires. The major drill bit companies like Makita, Ryobi, DeWalt, Bosch, Ingersoll Rand, Black and Decker, Craftsman and Hitachi all mark their bits in both the metric and imperial units of measurement.

As with any drilling endeavor, you need to exercise caution and wear the proper safety gear, including goggles and ear plugs. It's also important to make sure you're using the right type of bit for your project so that the bit survives, along with the material you're drilling. That means that if you're drilling metal, a woodworker's Forstner bit would be a bad choice. A better choice might be an HSS drill bit or a titanium-coated drill bit, depending on the project.

Metric drill bits are also available for impact drills and rotary hammers, which are typically used to bore through masonry. Since drills can also be used as drivers to insert screws, there are metric driver bits to help get any size screw into a wall or other material you need it for.