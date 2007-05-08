Umbrella plant has bracts that are arranged like the spokes of an umbrella. See more pictures of house plants.

Umbrella plant -- also sometimes called umbrella palm -- is unusual in as it prefers to be kept wet at all times.

The umbrella plant bears clusters of green, 18-inch to four-foot stems topped off by green bracts arranged like umbrella spokes. Green flowers quickly fading to brown appear among the bracts.

This is one of the rare indoor plants that likes to be kept soaking wet at all times; it is easily grown in a dish of water. Brown leaf tips will result if it is allowed to dry out. Watch out for spider mites.

Umbrella Plant Quick Facts

Scientific name: Cyperus alternifolius

Common Names: Umbrella Plant, Umbrella Palm

Light Requirement for Umbrella Plant: Full Sun to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Umbrella Plant: Very Moist

Humidity for Umbrella Plant: High

Temperature for Umbrella Plant: House to Cool

Fertilizer for Umbrella Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Umbrella Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Umbrella Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Umbrella Plant: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Umbrella Plant: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.