Umbrella plant -- also sometimes called umbrella palm -- is unusual in as it prefers to be kept wet at all times.
Advertisement
The umbrella plant bears clusters of green, 18-inch to four-foot stems topped off by green bracts arranged like umbrella spokes. Green flowers quickly fading to brown appear among the bracts.
This is one of the rare indoor plants that likes to be kept soaking wet at all times; it is easily grown in a dish of water. Brown leaf tips will result if it is allowed to dry out. Watch out for spider mites.
Umbrella Plant Quick Facts
Scientific name: Cyperus alternifolius
Common Names: Umbrella Plant, Umbrella Palm
Light Requirement for Umbrella Plant: Full Sun to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Umbrella Plant: Very Moist
Humidity for Umbrella Plant: High
Temperature for Umbrella Plant: House to Cool
Fertilizer for Umbrella Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Umbrella Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Umbrella Plant: Division, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Umbrella Plant: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Umbrella Plant: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.