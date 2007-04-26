Home & Garden
Uses for Annuals

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Container Annuals

©2007 Jupiter Images Corporation Containers let you grow annuals in unexpected places.

Annuals in a container garden can fill porches or patios with bright flowers and foliage. Annuals container gardens are also good for small yards with limited garden space.

Do a little research before planting to make sure your chosen plants will take to a container setting. These annuals do well in containers:

Because annuals produce abundant flowers all season long, they're perfect for use in cutting gardens. On the next page, learn about annuals you can grow to grace your bouquets.

