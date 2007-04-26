Uses for Annuals

Zinnias are a good choice for a cutting garden.

Use annuals in a cutting garden, and you'll have a steady source for beautiful bouquets. Annual flowers make great "cuts" because they are so productive. The flowers you cut for bouquets will soon be replaced by new flower growth.

If you have a choice, plant long-stem types for bouquets. Harvest in the morning, removing lower foliage on stems and putting them in deep room-temperature water in a bucket for several hours. Here are some annuals that look great in a vase:

Advertisement

Annual flowers can please the nose as well as the eyes -- many annuals are prized for their fragrance. Keep reading to learn about growing annuals for fragrance.