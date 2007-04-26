Uses for Annuals

Self-sowing annuals will return from seeds in the next growing season.

Some annual flowers will return on their own in the next growing season, thanks to self-sown seeds. In informal gardens, plant annuals, especially those that are not hybrids, that may return from self-sown seeds allowed to mature and fall to the ground.

Suitable annuals for self-sowing include the heirlooms love-lies-bleeding and kiss-me-over-the-garden-gate; wildflowers such as cornflowers, California poppies, and verbenas; and open-pollinated annuals such as snapdragons, portulaca, cockscomb, balsam, shirley poppies, larkspur, viola, and spider flowers (cleome). You can help them along by clearing away weeds and competing plants and lightly tilling the soil near the parent plants where you want the volunteers to grow.

Advertisement

So far, we've used annuals to delight sight and smell -- now let's discuss annuals to tempt your taste buds. Keep reading to learn about edible annuals to plant in your garden.