To remove black scuff marks on shoes:

Rub on a baking-soda paste.

Wipe it off.

Apply polish.

Clean the rubber on athletic shoes with baking soda sprinkled on a sponge or washcloth.

Advertisement

Sprinkle baking soda into clean socks before wearing to control odor and moisture.

Keep smelly feet at bay by sprinkling baking soda into athletic shoes and street shoes to control odor and moisture.