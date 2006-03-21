Uses for Baking Soda: Clothing Care

To eliminate alcohol stains caused by perfume:

Use a paste of baking soda and ammonia. Test for colorfastness first.

Wear rubber gloves, and use this mixture in a well-ventilated area.

Dry the fabric in the sun.

Then wash them as usual.

To remove blood stains:

Dampen the area.

Rub it with baking soda. Test for colorfastness first.

Follow by dabbing with hydrogen peroxide until the stain is gone.

Rinse pool chlorine out of bathing suits in a sink full of water with 1 tablespoon baking soda added.

Remove crayon marks on clothing by rubbing them gently with baking soda sprinkled on a damp cloth.

The chemical finish in new clothes can bother sensitive skin. To remove the finish: