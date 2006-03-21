Home & Garden
Uses for Baking Soda: Clothing Care

by Christine Halvorson

Special Stains and Special Clothing

To eliminate alcohol stains caused by perfume:

  • Use a paste of baking soda and ammonia. Test for colorfastness first. 
  • Wear rubber gloves, and use this mixture in a well-ventilated area.
  • Dry the fabric in the sun.
  • Then wash them as usual.

To remove blood stains:

  • Dampen the area.
  • Rub it with baking soda. Test for colorfastness first.
  • Follow by dabbing with hydrogen peroxide until the stain is gone.

Rinse pool chlorine out of bathing suits in a sink full of water with 1 tablespoon baking soda added.

Remove crayon marks on clothing by rubbing them gently with baking soda sprinkled on a damp cloth.

The chemical finish in new clothes can bother sensitive skin. To remove the finish:

  • Soak the new clothes in water and 1/2 cup to 2 cups vinegar.
  • Rinse them.
  • Add 1/2 cup baking soda to the wash load.

