Uses for Baking Soda: Clothing Care

Special Stains and Special Clothing
To eliminate alcohol stains caused by perfume:
- Use a paste of baking soda and ammonia. Test for colorfastness first.
- Wear rubber gloves, and use this mixture in a well-ventilated area.
- Dry the fabric in the sun.
- Then wash them as usual.
To remove blood stains:
- Dampen the area.
- Rub it with baking soda. Test for colorfastness first.
- Follow by dabbing with hydrogen peroxide until the stain is gone.
Rinse pool chlorine out of bathing suits in a sink full of water with 1 tablespoon baking soda added.
Remove crayon marks on clothing by rubbing them gently with baking soda sprinkled on a damp cloth.
The chemical finish in new clothes can bother sensitive skin. To remove the finish:
- Soak the new clothes in water and 1/2 cup to 2 cups vinegar.
- Rinse them.
- Add 1/2 cup baking soda to the wash load.