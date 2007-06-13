Home & Garden
Vanda Orchid

by Editors of Consumer Guide

The Vanda are monopodial orchids from India and the Far East. The generic name comes from a Sanskrit word for orchid. In addition to the over 70 species of Vanda orchids, there are numerous hybrids. Many flower colors and color combinations, including pale blue, are available.

Vanda orchids are divided into two main groups based on the shape of their leaves. The majority are strap-leaved and will bloom indoors. The terete-leaved minority will grow foliage indoors but will not bloom.

Since Vandas often grow tall, they will need support. If they become too tall, they can be divided by air layering. Give Vandas warm temperatures and filtered to strong light. Keep the plants evenly moist and provide excellent drainage and good air circulation.

Learn how to grow orchids:

