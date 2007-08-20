Home & Garden
Variegated Broad-Leaved Sedge

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Variegated broad-leaved sedge has wide, apple-green leaves.
Variegated broad-leaved sedge has no flowers, but its attractive leaves are the shade of a green apple -- bright and beautiful. These plants add color and pop to a garden.

Broad green leaves generously striped in cream make this compact sedge a fine ornamental accent. Unlike many sedges, it tolerates shade and a moist soil, though it will also grow happily in sun. The handsome leaves will bring a touch of sunlight into a shady spot.

Variegated Broad-Leaved Sedge Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Carex siderostricta 'Variegata'

Common Name: Variegated broad-leaved sedge

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Variegated Broad-Leaved Sedge: Hardy to zone 4

Want to know more about garden plants? Check these out:

