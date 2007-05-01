Vase plant, also known as the urn plant or silver vase, has a single pink bloom. See more pictures of house plants.

The vase plant is a house plant sold in full bloom, with its bright pink flower stalk rising above its foot-high rosette of silvery, tongue-shaped leaves. The actual blue flowers are short lived, but the flower stalk can last for six months.

Keep the vase of this South American plant filled with water. The mother plant will slowly die after blooming, but not before producing from one to several pups that can be potted on their own. The pups may take four years to reach blooming size.

Vase Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Aechmea fasciata

Common Names: Vase Plant, Urn Plant, Silver Vase

Light Requirement for Vase Plant: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Vase Plant: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Vase Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Vase Plant: House

Fertilizer for Vase Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Vase Plant: Epiphyte

Propagation of Vase Plant: Division

Decorative Use for Vase Plant: Table

Care Rating for Vase Plant: Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.