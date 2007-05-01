The vase plant is a house plant sold in full bloom, with its bright pink flower stalk rising above its foot-high rosette of silvery, tongue-shaped leaves. The actual blue flowers are short lived, but the flower stalk can last for six months.
Advertisement
Keep the vase of this South American plant filled with water. The mother plant will slowly die after blooming, but not before producing from one to several pups that can be potted on their own. The pups may take four years to reach blooming size.
Vase Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Aechmea fasciata
Common Names: Vase Plant, Urn Plant, Silver Vase
Light Requirement for Vase Plant: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Vase Plant: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Vase Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Vase Plant: House
Fertilizer for Vase Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Vase Plant: Epiphyte
Propagation of Vase Plant: Division
Decorative Use for Vase Plant: Table
Care Rating for Vase Plant: Easy
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.