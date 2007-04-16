Bearded iris and most other garden irises grow from rhizomes and therefore could technically be called bulbous plants. In general, though, gardeners consider them perennials, and they are treated as such in this article. Some of the smaller, generally spring-flowering irises, of which Iris reticulata is the main species, do grow from true bulbs and are included here.

Description of violet-scented iris: Iris reticulata is a late winter- or spring-flowering bulb. It bears typical iris blooms in shades of blue and violet with contrasting yellow markings on short 8-inch stems. The grasslike foliage disappears shortly after flowers fade. Ease of care: Moderately easy.

Growing violet-scented iris: In early fall plant bulbs 4 inches deep, 3 inches apart, in a sunny, well-drained area. Winter mulching is advisable in colder areas. All bulbous irises are easily forced indoors.

Propagating violet-scented iris: By division.

Uses for violet-scented iris: Rock gardens and borders. Can also be naturalized in lawns and meadows.

Violet-scented iris related species: Iris danfordiae, yellow, and I. histrioides, blue, are among the first flowers to bloom in spring; they do not establish themselves well and are best treated as annuals. The taller-growing "Dutch iris" (hybrids of I. Xiphium) is available in a wide range of colors. It reaches 15 to 25 inches in height and blooms much later in spring than its smaller cousins.

Scientific name of violet-scented iris: Iris reticulata

