Watercress is a trailing perennial vegetable of European origin with dark green peppery leaves. Plants usually grow in water. If you're fortunate enough to have a stream running through your garden, you can grow watercress on the bank. You can also grow it indoors in pots set in a tray of water. Watercress adds a kick to salad recipes and makes a popular garnish. It's full of vitamin C and minerals.
Common Name: Watercress
Scientific Name: Nasturtium officinale
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow your own watercress.
Want even more information about growing watercress? Try these links:
- Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
- Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.
- Watercress Recipes: Put your home-grown veggies to use with these recipes.
- Starting Watercress: You can grow watercress from a market clipping.