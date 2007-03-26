Watercress is a dark green, leafy plant with a peppery flavor.

Watercress is a trailing perennial vegetable of European origin with dark green peppery leaves. Plants usually grow in water. If you're fortunate enough to have a stream running through your garden, you can grow watercress on the bank. You can also grow it indoors in pots set in a tray of water. Watercress adds a kick to salad recipes and makes a popular garnish. It's full of vitamin C and minerals.

Common Name: Watercress

Scientific Name: Nasturtium officinale

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

