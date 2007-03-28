Watering a Vegetable Garden

Measuring precipitation in your vegetable garden helps you determine whether your plants need more water.

It's a good idea to keep a rain gauge in your vegetable garden to help determine whether plants are receiving enough water. Place a rain gauge or several straight-sided coffee cans in the garden away from plants that may hang over the container. Keep a record of the amount of rain that has fallen and supplement nature with irrigation.

Typical garden soil will need about an inch of rain a week. If overhead irrigation is used, time a few waterings to determine how long it takes to supply the garden with one inch of water. By using several measuring cans, you can determine if the garden is being irrigated evenly. To encourage deep rooting, it's better to apply one heavy watering to the garden than several light waterings.

