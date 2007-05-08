Weeping fig has bright green foliage that is very sensitive to shifting conditions. See more pictures of house plants.

The weeping fig is popular as an indoor tree because its numerous small, pointed, green leaves and gray to beige woody bark fit our image of what a tree should be.

There are close relatives, such as the Indian laurel (F. retusa) with rounded leaves and the banana-leaved fig (F. maclellandii ‘Alii’) with long, narrow leaves.

This plant tends to lose many leaves when moved. To prevent this, purchase one that has been properly acclimated.

Weeping Fig Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Ficus benjamina

Common Names: Weeping Fig, Benjamina Fig, Tropical Laurel

Light Requirement for Weeping Fig: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Weeping Fig: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Weeping Fig: High

Temperature for Weeping Fig: House

Fertilizer for Weeping Fig: Balanced

Potting Mix for Weeping Fig: All-Purpose

Propagation of Weeping Fig: Air Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Weeping Fig: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Weeping Fig: Demanding

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.