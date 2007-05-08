The weeping fig is popular as an indoor tree because its numerous small, pointed, green leaves and gray to beige woody bark fit our image of what a tree should be.
There are close relatives, such as the Indian laurel (F. retusa) with rounded leaves and the banana-leaved fig (F. maclellandii ‘Alii’) with long, narrow leaves.
Advertisement
This plant tends to lose many leaves when moved. To prevent this, purchase one that has been properly acclimated.
Weeping Fig Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Ficus benjamina
Common Names: Weeping Fig, Benjamina Fig, Tropical Laurel
Light Requirement for Weeping Fig: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Weeping Fig: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Weeping Fig: High
Temperature for Weeping Fig: House
Fertilizer for Weeping Fig: Balanced
Potting Mix for Weeping Fig: All-Purpose
Propagation of Weeping Fig: Air Layering, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Weeping Fig: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Weeping Fig: Demanding
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.