Western sword fern is native to North America, growing all the way from Alaska to through California. It grows in a tight clump but over time can become quite large.
Handsome, well-divided fronds with an upright form, a lance-shaped outline, and a leathery texture characterize this attractive sword fern. Though an excellent choice for shade, it will also take some sun, as long as its roots receive sufficient moisture.
Western Sword Fern Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Polystichum munitum
Common Name: Western sword fern
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Western Sword Fern: Hardy to zone 5