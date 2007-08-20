Western sword fern grows in a tight clump.

Western sword fern is native to North America, growing all the way from Alaska to through California. It grows in a tight clump but over time can become quite large.

Handsome, well-divided fronds with an upright form, a lance-shaped outline, and a leathery texture characterize this attractive sword fern. Though an excellent choice for shade, it will also take some sun, as long as its roots receive sufficient moisture.

Advertisement

Western Sword Fern Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Polystichum munitum

Common Name: Western sword fern

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Western Sword Fern: Hardy to zone 5

Want to know more about garden plants? Check these out: