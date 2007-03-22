Winter Squash Types
Sometimes sweet, sometimes nutty: Winter squash offers a number of flavors. The different types also have different growth cycles. A brief breakdown of the different types of winter squash is below.
Acorn Squash Types:
Winter squash can have a growth cycle of 75 to more than 100 days.
- Early Acorn, harvest in 75 days, produces fruit with smooth texture and orange flesh on a compact plant.
- Table King, harvest in 75 days, has large fruit and a small seed cavity; it is an All America Selection.
- Butter Boy Hybrid, harvest in 80 days, has a sweet, nutty flavor and reddish orange flesh.
- Waltham, harvest in 85 days, is an All America Selection and has orange flesh.
- Blue Hubbard, harvest in 120 days, provides large fruit with blue-gray skin and orange flesh.
- Hubbard Improved Green, harvest in 120 days, has dark green skin and orange flesh.
- Vegetable Spaghetti, harvest in 100 days, has yellow skin and flesh; it should be stored like winter squash.
- Buttercup, harvest in 105 days, has dark green skin and orange flesh with a very small seed cavity.
- Turk's Turban, harvest in 105 days, has bright red or orange skin with white and green stripes.
- Bonbon, harvest in 81 days, is an early, compact grower with exceptional taste.
- Rumbo, harvest in 95-100 days, is like a squat, beige pumpkin with super-sweet flesh.
