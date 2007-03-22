Sometimes sweet, sometimes nutty: Winter squash offers a number of flavors. The different types also have different growth cycles. A brief breakdown of the different types of winter squash is below.



Winter squash can have a growth cycle of 75 to more than 100 days.



Acorn Squash Types:

Early Acorn, harvest in 75 days, produces fruit with smooth texture and orange flesh on a compact plant.

Table King, harvest in 75 days, has large fruit and a small seed cavity; it is an All America Selection.

Butternut Squash Types:

Butter Boy Hybrid, harvest in 80 days, has a sweet, nutty flavor and reddish orange flesh.

Waltham, harvest in 85 days, is an All America Selection and has orange flesh.

Hubbard Squash Types:

Blue Hubbard, harvest in 120 days, provides large fruit with blue-gray skin and orange flesh.

Hubbard Improved Green, harvest in 120 days, has dark green skin and orange flesh.

Spaghetti Squash Type:

Vegetable Spaghetti, harvest in 100 days, has yellow skin and flesh; it should be stored like winter squash.

Turban Squash Types:

Buttercup, harvest in 105 days, has dark green skin and orange flesh with a very small seed cavity.



Turk's Turban, harvest in 105 days, has bright red or orange skin with white and green stripes.

Bonbon, harvest in 81 days, is an early, compact grower with exceptional taste.

Other Squash Types:

Rumbo, harvest in 95-100 days, is like a squat, beige pumpkin with super-sweet flesh.

Want more information about winter squash? Try:

Vegetable Recipes: Quick guides to delicious meals using squash.

Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.





Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

In the next section, we'll discuss selecting winter squash.