Winter Squash

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Winter Squash Types

Sometimes sweet, sometimes nutty: Winter squash offers a number of flavors. The different types also have different growth cycles. A brief breakdown of the different types of winter squash is below.

WINTER SQUASH BUNCH
Winter squash can have a growth cycle of 75 to more than 100 days.

Acorn Squash Types:
  • Early Acorn, harvest in 75 days, produces fruit with smooth texture and orange flesh on a compact plant.
  • Table King, harvest in 75 days, has large fruit and a small seed cavity; it is an All America Selection.
Butternut Squash Types:
  • Butter Boy Hybrid, harvest in 80 days, has a sweet, nutty flavor and reddish orange flesh.
  • Waltham, harvest in 85 days, is an All America Selection and has orange flesh.
Hubbard Squash Types:
  • Blue Hubbard, harvest in 120 days, provides large fruit with blue-gray skin and orange flesh.
  • Hubbard Improved Green, harvest in 120 days, has dark green skin and orange flesh.
Spaghetti Squash Type:
  • Vegetable Spaghetti, harvest in 100 days, has yellow skin and flesh; it should be stored like winter squash.
Turban Squash Types:
  • Buttercup, harvest in 105 days, has dark green skin and orange flesh with a very small seed cavity.
  • Turk's Turban, harvest in 105 days, has bright red or orange skin with white and green stripes.
  • Bonbon, harvest in 81 days, is an early, compact grower with exceptional taste.
Other Squash Types:
  • Rumbo, harvest in 95-100 days, is like a squat, beige pumpkin with super-sweet flesh.
In the next section, we'll discuss selecting winter squash.

