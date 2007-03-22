Health Benefits of Winter Squash
Squash has a reputation for fiber. Eating squash is particularly satisfying, because the bulk fills you up, allowing you to forgo second helpings.
Because squash is actually the fruit of various members of the gourd family, it comes in a wide array of colors and sizes. Whether it's tasty summer squash or sweet, flavorful winter squash, this vegetable is a great addition to any healthy diet.
Though all varieties of squash are good nutrition choices, winter varieties tend to be more nutrient-dense. They generally contain much more beta-carotene and more of several B vitamins than summer squash.
Butternut squash's beta-carotene content even rivals that of mangoes and cantaloupe. And that's a boon in the fight against cancer, heart disease, and cataracts.
A tasty bonus: Winter squash has more nutrients than summer squash.
Beta-carotene may also play a role in reducing lung inflammation and emphysema. Winter squash also contain beneficial amounts of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, which is just right for filling you up, not out.Want more information about winter squash? Try:
Butternut Squash
Serving Size: 1/2 cup, cooked
Winter squash is as delicious as it is colorful. These hard, tasty squash can fill up your garden -- and your stomach, becoming a healthy addition to your eating plan that you're sure to enjoy.
|Calories
|41
|Fat
|0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Dietary Fiber
| 3 g
|Sodium
| 4 mg
|Vitamin A
|11,434 IU
|Niacin
|1 mg
|Pantothenic Acid
|<1 mg
|Vitamin C
|15 mg
|Calcium
|42 mg
|Potassium
| 290 mg
|Carotenoids
|9,036 micrograms
