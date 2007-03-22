

Because squash is actually the fruit of various members of the gourd family, it comes in a wide array of colors and sizes. Whether it's tasty

Because squash is actually the fruit of various members of the gourd family, it comes in a wide array of colors and sizes. Whether it's tasty summer squash or sweet, flavorful winter squash, this vegetable is a great addition to any healthy diet.

A tasty bonus: Winter squash has more nutrients than summer squash.

Health Benefits of Winter Squash



Though all varieties of squash are good nutrition choices, winter varieties tend to be more nutrient-dense. They generally contain much more beta-carotene and more of several



Butternut squash's beta-carotene content even rivals that of mangoes and



Though all varieties of squash are good nutrition choices, winter varieties tend to be more nutrient-dense. They generally contain much more beta-carotene and more of several B vitamins than summer squash.Butternut squash's beta-carotene content even rivals that of mangoes and cantaloupe . And that's a boon in the fight against cancer heart disease , and cataracts

Beta-carotene may also play a role in reducing lung inflammation and emphysema . Winter squash also contain beneficial amounts of vitamin C potassium , and fiber, which is just right for filling you up, not out.



Butternut Squash

Serving Size: 1/2 cup, cooked

Calories

41

Fat 0 g

Saturated Fat 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Carbohydrate 11 g Protein 1 g

Dietary Fiber 3 g

Sodium 4 mg

Vitamin A

11,434 IU

Niacin

1 mg

Pantothenic Acid

<1 mg

Vitamin C

15 mg

Calcium

42 mg

Potassium 290 mg

Carotenoids

9,036 micrograms



Winter squash is as delicious as it is colorful. These hard, tasty squash can fill up your garden -- and your stomach, becoming a healthy addition to your eating plan that you're sure to enjoy.



Winter squash is as delicious as it is colorful. These hard, tasty squash can fill up your garden -- and your stomach, becoming a healthy addition to your eating plan that you're sure to enjoy.

Want more information about winter squash? Try:

Vegetable Recipes: Quick guides to delicious meals using squash.

Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.

Nutrition: Find out if eating winter squash fits in with your overall nutrition goals.





Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.