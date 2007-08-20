Wood anemone produces blooms called sepals.

Wood anemone generally form what look like flowers but are actually called sepals. It spreads rapidly but is not considered invasive.

This hardy perennial forms carpets of star-shaped, white or blue blooms in late spring above well-divided foliage. Preferring moist and shady woodland conditions, this anemone naturalizes well in a suitable environment to form large, attractive colonies.

Wood Anemone Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Anemone nemorosa

Common Name: Wood anemone

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Wood Anemone: Hardy to zone 4

