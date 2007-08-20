Wood anemone generally form what look like flowers but are actually called sepals. It spreads rapidly but is not considered invasive.
This hardy perennial forms carpets of star-shaped, white or blue blooms in late spring above well-divided foliage. Preferring moist and shady woodland conditions, this anemone naturalizes well in a suitable environment to form large, attractive colonies.
Wood Anemone Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Anemone nemorosa
Common Name: Wood anemone
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Wood Anemone: Hardy to zone 4