Unlike most foxgloves, yellow foxglove, or Digitalis grandiflora (still called D. ambigua in some catalogs), is a true perennial for the garden. The genus is named for the Latin word for "finger" in reference to the shape of the flower. The common name alludes to the belief that a fox could become invisible and make off with the chickens if it wore blossoms on its paws.

Description of yellow foxglove: Yellow foxgloves are strong-stemmed plants with simple alternate leaves. Their nodding belllike flowers usually line up on one side of the stem and bloom in summer. Yellow foxglove ease of care: Easy.

How to grow yellow foxglove: Yellow foxgloves want a good, moist, well-drained garden soil in partial shade. If dead flower stalks are removed, plants sometimes bloom a second time.

Propagating yellow foxglove: By division or by seed.

Uses for yellow foxglove: Foxgloves are superb in the wild garden and among plants that have naturalized along the edge of a wooded area. They are also lovely in front of a line of shrubbery or small trees.

Yellow foxglove related species: Digitalis lutea is a perennial from 2 to 3 feet high that bears many small, creamy yellow fingers on one side of each blooming stalk, flowering in May and June.

Scientific name for yellow foxglove: Digitalis grandiflora

