The yellow ginger lily's leaves are topped with fragrant spikes. See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Yellow ginger lily is a colorful, easy-to-care-for perennial. It prefers full sun and moist soil and can successfully be planted in a container.

This large, upright tropical produces lance-shaped green leaves, crowned with scented spikes of light yellow and red flowers in late summer to autumn.

Advertisement

Yellow Ginger Lily Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hedychium gardnerianum

Common Name: Yellow ginger lily

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Yellow Ginger Lily: Hardy to zone 9

Growing Conditions for Yellow Ginger Lily: Full sun, moist soil

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these: