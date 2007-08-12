Yellow ginger lily is a colorful, easy-to-care-for perennial. It prefers full sun and moist soil and can successfully be planted in a container.
This large, upright tropical produces lance-shaped green leaves, crowned with scented spikes of light yellow and red flowers in late summer to autumn.
Advertisement
Yellow Ginger Lily Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Hedychium gardnerianum
Common Name: Yellow ginger lily
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Yellow Ginger Lily: Hardy to zone 9
Growing Conditions for Yellow Ginger Lily: Full sun, moist soil