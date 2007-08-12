Home & Garden
Yellow Ginger Lily

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The yellow ginger lily's leaves are topped with fragrant spikes. See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Yellow ginger lily is a colorful, easy-to-care-for perennial. It prefers full sun and moist soil and can successfully be planted in a container.

This large, upright tropical produces lance-shaped green leaves, crowned with scented spikes of light yellow and red flowers in late summer to autumn.

Yellow Ginger Lily Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hedychium gardnerianum

Common Name: Yellow ginger lily

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Yellow Ginger Lily: Hardy to zone 9

Growing Conditions for Yellow Ginger Lily: Full sun, moist soil

