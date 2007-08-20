Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Specialty Gardens

Yucca

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Yucca is native to desert environments. See more pictures of cacti.
Yucca is native to desert environments. See more pictures of cacti.

Yucca can be found natively in the United States and Mexico. It is best suited to arid conditions and is an elegant addition to a rock garden.

Large spikes of cream-colored, bell-shaped flowers bloom in summer and complement the dark green foliage, which bears unusual tendrils. Good as a specimen or planted in a group where there is room, this stately perennial lends an exotic appearance when in bloom.

Advertisement

Yucca Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Yucca filamentosa

Common Name: Yucca or Adam's Needle

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Yucca: Hardy to zone 4

Want to know more about garden plants? Check these out:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Care for Knockout Roses

How Wall Fountains Work

How Bog Gardens Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement