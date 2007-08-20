Yucca can be found natively in the United States and Mexico. It is best suited to arid conditions and is an elegant addition to a rock garden.
Large spikes of cream-colored, bell-shaped flowers bloom in summer and complement the dark green foliage, which bears unusual tendrils. Good as a specimen or planted in a group where there is room, this stately perennial lends an exotic appearance when in bloom.
Yucca Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Yucca filamentosa
Common Name: Yucca or Adam's Needle
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Yucca: Hardy to zone 4