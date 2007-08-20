Yucca is native to desert environments. See more pictures of cacti.

Yucca can be found natively in the United States and Mexico. It is best suited to arid conditions and is an elegant addition to a rock garden.

Large spikes of cream-colored, bell-shaped flowers bloom in summer and complement the dark green foliage, which bears unusual tendrils. Good as a specimen or planted in a group where there is room, this stately perennial lends an exotic appearance when in bloom.

Yucca Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Yucca filamentosa

Common Name: Yucca or Adam's Needle

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Yucca: Hardy to zone 4

