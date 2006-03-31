How to Remove Cider, Vinegar, and Wine Stains

Blot the excess liquid immediately with an absorbent pad.

Sponge the stain with club soda or a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.

If possible, prevent soaking the carpet.

If a stain remains, add a few drops of ammonia to clear water.

Sponge into the stain and blot, using great care with wool, as it is sensitive to ammonia.

Rinse with clear water.

Place an absorbent pad over the stain and blot up as much liquid as possible.