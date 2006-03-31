Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Cider, Vinegar, and Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Other Fibers

Follow these steps to remove mild acid stains from Carpet (synthetic or wool), Felt, Wool:

  • Blot the excess liquid immediately with an absorbent pad.
  • Sponge the stain with club soda or a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • If possible, prevent soaking the carpet.
  • If a stain remains, add a few drops of ammonia to clear water.
  • Sponge into the stain and blot, using great care with wool, as it is sensitive to ammonia.
  • Rinse with clear water.
  • Place an absorbent pad over the stain and blot up as much liquid as possible.
  • Allow to thoroughly air dry.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement