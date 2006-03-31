How to Remove Cider, Vinegar, and Wine Stains

Other Fibers
Follow these steps to remove mild acid stains from Carpet (synthetic or wool), Felt, Wool:
- Blot the excess liquid immediately with an absorbent pad.
- Sponge the stain with club soda or a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water.
- If possible, prevent soaking the carpet.
- If a stain remains, add a few drops of ammonia to clear water.
- Sponge into the stain and blot, using great care with wool, as it is sensitive to ammonia.
- Rinse with clear water.
- Place an absorbent pad over the stain and blot up as much liquid as possible.
- Allow to thoroughly air dry.
