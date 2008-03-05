HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
Stain removal techniques can vary drastically depending on the type of stain and the stained surface. Learn stain removal techniques.

Uses for Baking Soda: Clothing Care

How to Remove Glue Spots

How to Remove Stains and Spots

How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Spills are a daily occurrence, but some leave an indelible mark on history. Here are 10 spots that no amount of cleaner can ever wash away from the public record.

By Nathan Chandler Home & Garden / Stain Removal
Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

Steel, steel everywhere. Much of it is of the "stainless" variety. Is the popular material actually stain-proof?

By Chris Opfer Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

We all know that panicky feeling when something spills on our clean white garment, and we wonder how to remove the stain. Read this article to learn how to remove stains from white clothing.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Candle Wax Out of Carpet

You need to get candle wax out of carpet, but you’re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get candle wax out of carpet in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Food Coloring Out of Carpet

You need to get food coloring out of carpet, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get food coloring out of carpet in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Play Dough Out Of Carpet

You found some play dough stuck to the living room carpet, and have no idea how to get it out. Find out here how to get play dough out of carpet.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Rid of Dog Urine in Carpet

You need to get rid of dog urine in carpet, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get rid of dog urine in carpet in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Remove Hair Dye from Wood

Even the most careful of do-it-yourself colorists have slip ups and have to remove hair dye from their wood floors. Learn about how to remove hair dye from wood in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Silly Putty Out Of Clothes

Your kids were got silly putty all over their clothes and you have no idea how to get it out. Read this article and you will find out how to get silly putty out of clothes.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
Can a carpet really be stain/soil resistant?

If you want a carpet that's not likely to stain, buy a dense one made of nylon, polyester or olefin and have it treated with stain-resistant chemicals. Learn whether a carpet can really be stain/soil resistant in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
Can you use steel wool to remove stains from a fiberglass sink?

Never use steel wool to clean a fiberglass sink because it can create permanent scratches. Learn whether you can use steel wool to remove stains from a fiberglass sink in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Remove Ink from a Leather Couch

You need to remove ink from a leather couch, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to remove ink from a leather couch in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Remove Rust Stains From Clothes

You need to remove rust stains from clothes, but you’re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to remove rust stains from clothes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Blood Out Of Sheets

You need to get blood out of sheets, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get blood out of sheets in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Gum Out Of Clothes

Getting gum out of clothing isn't the nightmare you might think. This article shows you some simple ways to get gum out of clothes.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Permanent Marker Out of Clothes

Your child's got permanent marker on her clothes, and now you have to get it out — fast. Learn some helpful tips and tricks for getting permanent marker out of clothes.

By Alia Hoyt Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Get Latex Paint Out of Carpet

If latex paint has spilled on your nice clean carpet, take heart -- it's not that difficult to get it out. Read this article to learn how to get latex paint out of carpet.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How do you clean the evaporator coils on a central AC unit?

Keep your AC unit working well by keeping it clean. Learn how to clean the evaporator coils on a central AC unit in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How do you clean an AC condenser coil?

Keep your AC unit working well by cleaning all its parts regularly. Learn how to clean an AC condenser coil in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
What is air conditioner Freon?

Freon is the main ingredient needed for air conditioners to blow cold air. Learn about air conditioner Freon in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How do you remove ink stains from cotton?

Ink stains on your clothes, tablecloths or other fabrics are annoying, but it is possible to remove them. Learn how to remove ink stains from cotton in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How do you remove ink stains from leather?

It's difficult to get ink stains out of leather or suede, but sometimes it is possible. Learn how to remove ink stains from leather in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home & Garden / Stain Removal
10 Green Tips for Removing Stains

Fabric stains can be frustrating and tricky. Let us guide you with our green cleaning fabric stain tips to keep your clothes stain-free naturally.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How to Make Wet and Dry Spotters

Follow these simple instructions to make a dry or wet spotter for easy stain removal. Not only to wet and dry spotters work well as stain removers but they could also save you some money on your next dry cleaning bill.

Home & Garden / Stain Removal
How do magic erasers get rid of stains?

Kids go crazy with the crayons? Co-workers leave a trail of scuff marks wherever they walk? Erasers made with melamine foam might be just what you need. How do these erasers get the stains out? And are they really magic?

By Jessika Toothman Home & Garden / Stain Removal

