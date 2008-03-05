Stain removal techniques can vary drastically depending on the type of stain and the stained surface. Learn stain removal techniques.
Spills are a daily occurrence, but some leave an indelible mark on history. Here are 10 spots that no amount of cleaner can ever wash away from the public record.
Steel, steel everywhere. Much of it is of the "stainless" variety. Is the popular material actually stain-proof?
We all know that panicky feeling when something spills on our clean white garment, and we wonder how to remove the stain. Read this article to learn how to remove stains from white clothing.
You need to get candle wax out of carpet, but you’re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get candle wax out of carpet in this article.
You need to get food coloring out of carpet, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get food coloring out of carpet in this article.
You found some play dough stuck to the living room carpet, and have no idea how to get it out. Find out here how to get play dough out of carpet.
You need to get rid of dog urine in carpet, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get rid of dog urine in carpet in this article.
Even the most careful of do-it-yourself colorists have slip ups and have to remove hair dye from their wood floors. Learn about how to remove hair dye from wood in this article.
Your kids were got silly putty all over their clothes and you have no idea how to get it out. Read this article and you will find out how to get silly putty out of clothes.
If you want a carpet that's not likely to stain, buy a dense one made of nylon, polyester or olefin and have it treated with stain-resistant chemicals. Learn whether a carpet can really be stain/soil resistant in this article.
Never use steel wool to clean a fiberglass sink because it can create permanent scratches. Learn whether you can use steel wool to remove stains from a fiberglass sink in this article.
You need to remove ink from a leather couch, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to remove ink from a leather couch in this article.
You need to remove rust stains from clothes, but you’re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to remove rust stains from clothes in this article.
You need to get blood out of sheets, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to get blood out of sheets in this article.
Getting gum out of clothing isn't the nightmare you might think. This article shows you some simple ways to get gum out of clothes.
Your child's got permanent marker on her clothes, and now you have to get it out — fast. Learn some helpful tips and tricks for getting permanent marker out of clothes.
If latex paint has spilled on your nice clean carpet, take heart -- it's not that difficult to get it out. Read this article to learn how to get latex paint out of carpet.
Keep your AC unit working well by keeping it clean. Learn how to clean the evaporator coils on a central AC unit in this article.
Keep your AC unit working well by cleaning all its parts regularly. Learn how to clean an AC condenser coil in this article.
Freon is the main ingredient needed for air conditioners to blow cold air. Learn about air conditioner Freon in this article.
Ink stains on your clothes, tablecloths or other fabrics are annoying, but it is possible to remove them. Learn how to remove ink stains from cotton in this article.
It's difficult to get ink stains out of leather or suede, but sometimes it is possible. Learn how to remove ink stains from leather in this article.
Fabric stains can be frustrating and tricky. Let us guide you with our green cleaning fabric stain tips to keep your clothes stain-free naturally.
Follow these simple instructions to make a dry or wet spotter for easy stain removal. Not only to wet and dry spotters work well as stain removers but they could also save you some money on your next dry cleaning bill.
Kids go crazy with the crayons? Co-workers leave a trail of scuff marks wherever they walk? Erasers made with melamine foam might be just what you need. How do these erasers get the stains out? And are they really magic?
