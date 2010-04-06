10 Hottest Green Design Materials

It may seem like an odd material for floors -- the soft, spongy thing you pull out of a wine bottle or stick notes on or find on the bottom of springtime shoes. But this ultra-green substance is growing in popularity as an interior staple.

Many cork floors are actually made entirely of recycled wine stoppers. Its features are quite different as a floor, of course. It's manufactured hard, for one thing -- it feels like hardwood. Cork is naturally water-impermeable, too, making it a natural choice for a floor.

Speaking of natural, cork floors contain no PVC or formaldehyde binders. It's a bark, harvested from living cork oak, leaving the tree alive and growing so it's incredibly renewable.

Since cork is naturally antimicrobial, it also makes sense in the kitchen and is growing in popularity as a countertop material.