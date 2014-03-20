Green Living
The average tennis ball lasts just a few hours to a few weeks of play. So, before you toss it in the trash, try to recycle it with one of these amazing hacks.
By Alia Hoyt
The millions of plastic containers and bottles out there don't all have to end up in landfills. There are lots of ways to give them a second life.
Modal fabric is a type of synthetic rayon. It has a reputation for being greener than other fabrics, but is it really?
Don't trash your paper towel, toilet paper and wrapping paper tubes. Give them a second life with one of these 10 hacks instead.
In addition to its role in cooking, coconut oil has a ton of uses in health and beauty. We highlight 10 of them.
By Alia Hoyt
Love the look of leather but want a more sustainable option? Then consider PU leather. It's 100 percent vegan, but does it hold up to genuine leather?
There are lots of inventive uses for old coffee grounds, including candle-making, bug prevention and de-icing roads.
On hot summer days, is it best to turn off the AC when leaving home, turn it up or leave it as is? The answer may surprise you.
By Alia Hoyt
If you drink a lot of tea, you probably throw out a lot of used tea bags. But there are dozens of surprising things you can do with them instead, both in your home and your garden.
By Alia Hoyt
We've all become hyperaware of the importance of toilet paper during our lives in the world of COVID-19. But there are some Earth-friendly options that exist as well. Have you tried them?
We all know vinegar is often used in cooking and making salad dressings. But it has a ton of other uses in cleaning, beauty, insect control and more!
The bane of every gardener's existence, weeds can easily and safely be controlled with non-toxic ingredients that you find around the house.
By Katie Carman
You may know that baking soda can be used to clean stuff and to make toothpaste, but we've rounded up 15 creatives uses for the product, many of which might be new to you.
By Alia Hoyt
Biophilia is the idea that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature, and it can help us to transform the way we live.
Come inside to see why the tiny house movement is big business.
There are things we consciously recycle, such as used clothing, and there are things we toss without a second thought, like foil and rubber bands. But the latter have uses you may never have dreamed of.
By Dave Roos
Lighten your load by handing off these age-appropriate chores to your kids.
Eco-friendly options that make your house a home.
Edible walls, self-adjusting thermostats, and other smart green home innovations aren't as far-fetched as you may think.
Keep your home healthy by avoiding these potentially dangerous materials.
Using less energy isn't only good for the Earth, it's also good for your bottom line, too.
You donÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t need to spend a lot to make a big impact on your carbon footprint: These five cheap changes are a great place to start.
Epsom salts have amazing health benefits. They're good for relaxing baths, face scrubs and a hair volumizer. We'll give you more ways to use Epsom salt in your daily routine.
I've been thinking about extra shampoo ever since I sent a box of random bars of hotel soap and shampoo bottles to Clean the World, a smart and admirable non-profit that sends unused soap and shampoo to people at risk of acute infection and disease due to lack of soap.
Vinegar works as well as conventional fabric softener without the health risks or the waste or the animal fat.