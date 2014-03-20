Green Living

Confused about what green means? Find out how your personal choices can affect the world we live in. Whether you're dining or driving, we'll show you how to be more eco-friendly.

11 Smart Uses for Old Tennis Balls
The average tennis ball lasts just a few hours to a few weeks of play. So, before you toss it in the trash, try to recycle it with one of these amazing hacks.

By Alia Hoyt

7 Ingenious Reuses for Plastic Containers
The millions of plastic containers and bottles out there don't all have to end up in landfills. There are lots of ways to give them a second life.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What Is Modal Fabric and Is It Eco-friendly?
Modal fabric is a type of synthetic rayon. It has a reputation for being greener than other fabrics, but is it really?

By Madison Palmer

Don't Toss Those Cardboard Tubes! 10 Ways to Reuse Them
Don't trash your paper towel, toilet paper and wrapping paper tubes. Give them a second life with one of these 10 hacks instead.

By Madison Palmer

10 Slick Uses for Coconut Oil
In addition to its role in cooking, coconut oil has a ton of uses in health and beauty. We highlight 10 of them.

By Alia Hoyt

What Is PU Leather, and Is It Better Than the Real Thing?
Love the look of leather but want a more sustainable option? Then consider PU leather. It's 100 percent vegan, but does it hold up to genuine leather?

By Madison Palmer

8 Ingenious Ways to Repurpose Used Coffee Grounds
There are lots of inventive uses for old coffee grounds, including candle-making, bug prevention and de-icing roads.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Should You Turn Your AC Up When You're Not Home?
On hot summer days, is it best to turn off the AC when leaving home, turn it up or leave it as is? The answer may surprise you.

By Alia Hoyt

Don't Toss That Used Tea Bag! Here Are 15 Great Uses for It
If you drink a lot of tea, you probably throw out a lot of used tea bags. But there are dozens of surprising things you can do with them instead, both in your home and your garden.

By Alia Hoyt

Is It Scratchy? 5 Things to Know About Bamboo Toilet Paper
We've all become hyperaware of the importance of toilet paper during our lives in the world of COVID-19. But there are some Earth-friendly options that exist as well. Have you tried them?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

12 Incredible Uses for Vinegar
We all know vinegar is often used in cooking and making salad dressings. But it has a ton of other uses in cleaning, beauty, insect control and more!

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Natural Weed Killers Make Gardening Safe and Easy
The bane of every gardener's existence, weeds can easily and safely be controlled with non-toxic ingredients that you find around the house.

By Katie Carman

15 Amazing Uses for Baking Soda
You may know that baking soda can be used to clean stuff and to make toothpaste, but we've rounded up 15 creatives uses for the product, many of which might be new to you.

By Alia Hoyt

Biophilic Design: How Bringing the Outside Inside Makes You Happy
Biophilia is the idea that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature, and it can help us to transform the way we live.

By Maria C. Hunt

Living Big in a Tiny House
Come inside to see why the tiny house movement is big business.

10 Things You Should Never Throw Away
There are things we consciously recycle, such as used clothing, and there are things we toss without a second thought, like foil and rubber bands. But the latter have uses you may never have dreamed of.

By Dave Roos

Housework Delegating 101: Put the Kids to Work
Lighten your load by handing off these age-appropriate chores to your kids.

By Tanya Edwards

Greenify and Beautify: 3 Environmentally Friendly Home Decor Ideas
Eco-friendly options that make your house a home.

By Blythe Copeland

5 Futuristic Green Home Improvements
Edible walls, self-adjusting thermostats, and other smart green home innovations aren't as far-fetched as you may think.

By Blythe Copeland

4 Materials to Avoid in an Eco-Friendly Home
Keep your home healthy by avoiding these potentially dangerous materials.

By Blythe Copeland

Energy-Saving Tips to Save Money and the Planet
Using less energy isn't only good for the Earth, it's also good for your bottom line, too.

By Blythe Copeland

Green Living Solutions for Small Budgets
You donÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t need to spend a lot to make a big impact on your carbon footprint: These five cheap changes are a great place to start.

By Blythe Copeland

13 Wonderful Ways to Use Epsom Salts
Epsom salts have amazing health benefits. They're good for relaxing baths, face scrubs and a hair volumizer. We'll give you more ways to use Epsom salt in your daily routine.

By Care2.com Contributor

20 New Uses for Shampoo
I've been thinking about extra shampoo ever since I sent a box of random bars of hotel soap and shampoo bottles to Clean the World, a smart and admirable non-profit that sends unused soap and shampoo to people at risk of acute infection and disease due to lack of soap.

By Melissa Breyer

Replace Your Fabric Softener With Vinegar
Vinegar works as well as conventional fabric softener without the health risks or the waste or the animal fat.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green