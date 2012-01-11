Homemade Cloth Baby Wipes Are Easy and Cheap

" " ©iStockphoto.com/Jo Unruh DCL

Making homemade baby wipes is even easier than making your own cloth diapers. If you can cut a straight line and run a zig zag stitch you can make organic baby wipes with the cloth that is left over from diaper making.

Flannel works especially well for this and it is a great way to use up old baby blankets, worn flannel sheets, and other items.

Making Baby Wipes

You are going to need a few supplies:

- You will need a container to keep your cloth baby wipes and solution in. The plastic containers from commercial baby wipes work well, as does almost any other container with a tight fitting lid.

- You will need flannel, terry, fleece, or other soft fabric that is durable.

- Fleece does not ravel so it will not need to be hemmed. For any other fabric you will need access to a sewing machine with a zig zag stitch.

- Baby wipe solution (recipe follows)

- Two waterproof zippered bags. One for storing the unused baby wipes when you are away from home and one to store the used baby wipes.

How to Make Homemade Baby Wipes

- To make your baby wipes cut an equal number of 6 inch by 6 inch squares from your chosen fabric. You can adjust the size of the wipes to fit in your container.

- Place two squares together, wrong sides facing each otherr, and zig zag stitch around the entire square. That is it. You have a baby wipe. You will probably want at least two dozen if you have a new baby and about one dozen for an older baby.

- Fold the baby wipe so that it fits in your container and add the baby wipe solution. After use, toss the wipe into the diaper pail with the soiled cloth diaper and wash. Hang in the sun to line dry and then put it back into the container for the next time.

Baby Wipe Solution

While commercial wipe solution may have any number of chemicals in it homemade baby wipe solution is gentle and healthy. It helps keep your baby's skin moisturized so that it can defend itself against diaper rash.

Baby Wipe Solution Recipe

- 2 cups purified or distilled water

- 2 drops organic essential Lavender oil

- 2 drops organic Tea Tree Oil

- 1 vitamin E capsule

- 1 tablespoon organic cider vinegar

Squeeze the contents of the vitamin E capsule into the remaining ingredients. Shake well and pour over homemade baby wipes.

