Distilling water starts with boiling it on the stove. Capelle.r/Getty Images
Distilled water is water that has been boiled to become steam and then cooled to become water again. It's then free of minerals and salts. Distilled water is used in car batteries and in steam irons. Distilled water prevents the iron from getting clogged up inside from minerals. It also has various medical and industrial uses. Some people like to use distilled water to make clear ice cubes. Here's how to make distilled water in your kitchen.
Materials Needed
- 3 to 5 gallon (11.4 to 19 liter) stainless-steel pot with a stainless-steel cover
- Tap water
- Heat resistant glass bowl
- Baking rack
- Ice
Here's What To Do
- Put the baking rack on the bottom of the stainless-steel pot.
- Fill the pot half way with tap water.
- Place the glass bowl in the pot, so that it floats on the surface of the water. The baking rack should ensure that the bottom of the glass bowl doesn't touch the pot.
- Turn the pot cover upside down and place it on top of the pot.
- Fill the inverted pot cover with ice.
- Bring the water to a boil and let it boil for about 45 minutes, replacing the ice as necessary. As the water boils it becomes steam. The steam will hit the cold lid of the pot and be cooled down to become water again. Some of the water will drip into the glass bowl. That's the distilled water.
- Turn off the gas. Remove the lid from the pot. Using gloves, remove the glass bowl carefully -- it will be very hot.
- Allow the distilled water in the bowl to cool down and then you can store it in bottles.