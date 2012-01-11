" " DCL

Just a little bit of rubbing alcohol and lemon juice will do the trick!

No matter how hard you try to be perfectly clean, painting can get pretty messy. I recently repainted some walls and, of course, there were paint splatters all over my hardwood floors. The walls dried and I had to find a way to remove the paint from my floors. It's easier than you may think.

How to remove latex paint from hardwood floors:

1. Make your formula. Mix 3/4 cup of rubbing alcohol and 1/4 cup of lemon juice together.

2. Scrape what you can off. Using a butter knife or another edge (I used an unwanted cd), scrape off what you can of the paint.

3. Wash the rest away. Using an old toothbrush or scrubber, rub the rest of the paint away with the formula you made.

This may take a few tries and some elbow grease, but it will work for most spilled latex paint. It's a great way to clean up your post-painting floors without having to buy something toxic and unnecessary like paint thinner. Enjoy!