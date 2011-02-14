Christmas Decorations from Around the World

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Delicate paper garlands, flowers and lanterns adorn Christmas trees in China.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Many German children find themselves in a pickle on Christmas morning as they search for the special ornament Santa hides on the tree.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/jim pruitt Inspired by their beautiful landscape, Australians often decorate for Christmas with seashells and Eucalyptus leaves.

" " Epsilon/Getty Images Russia's Father Frost inspires decorations of snowflakes and shades of blue.

" " Janis Christie/Getty Images An old Ukrainian wives' tale led to the custom of adding spiders and spider webs to traditional Christmas tree trimmings.

" " Johannes Kroemer/Getty Images Candles and wreathes, traditionally worn on the heads of young girls, can also be used as table decorations in Norway.

" " Buena Vista Images/Getty Images A candle in the window is a common Christmas decoration in Ireland, where the tradition began.

" " Thierry Dosogne/Getty Images The nativity is a staple in European Christmas décor.

" " Giorgos Nissiotis/AP Although the more mainstream tradition of a Christmas tree has reached much of Greece, many homes continue to decorate ships in lieu of a tree. Here visitors watch the Aristotelous square decorated with Christmas lights in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock A Yule log, embellished with candles and greenery, is often the focal point of Christmas table spreads in France. This Yule log is decorated with rosehips and evergreen leaves and is ready to be burned to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

" " Alessandra Tarantino/AP You won't find a Santa Claus among Italy's traditional decorations. Instead La Befana -- a witch-like figure like this one in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for ceremonies for the feast of Epiphany -- is said to deliver presents.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Christmas crackers often double as decorations before they're popped in England, where they were invented.

" " Eisenhut and Mayer Wien/Getty Images Because they celebrate Christmas in the summer months, many Africans decorate oil palms and mango trees both outdoors and in their homes.

" " ©iStockphoto.com/lowell sannes Children in Germany use the advent calendar to mark the arrival of Christmas.

" " Jupiterimages/Thinkstock Poinsettias are used to decorate Nativity scenes in Mexico because legend tells a story of two children, Pablo and his sister Maria, who were very poor. The two placed a bouquet of weeds at the foot of a nativity at their church on Christmas Eve, and the leaves miraculously turned bright red.