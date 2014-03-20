Please enter terms to search for.

Home Decor

For some this is the fun part, for others deciding what color to paint, or where to put the couch is as stressful as going to the dentist. Either way HowStuffWorks has got you covered with tips, tricks and cold compresses.

Is All That Shines Really Sterling Silver?

Using Paint to Update a Room

How to Design a Sewing Room

5 Inventive Ways to Get the Most Out of Small Spaces

The Brits standardized what it means for an item to be sterling silver way back in 14th century. But how can you tell if something is sterling or not?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
Why Porcelain Has Been the Most Prized Ceramic for Centuries

The Chinese have been making porcelain as far back as perhaps the first century. Why did it take hundreds of years for the process to be duplicated anywhere else?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
How to Buy the Best Trundle Bed

Trundle beds are great for kid sleepovers and temporary adult guests. They're also good space savers, but you need to keep a few things in mind before selecting one.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Home Decor / Bedroom Decor
From Cows to Cabinetry: Milk Paint and 6 Awesome Uses for It

Milk paint is made of, well, milk. It's also easy to mix, super fast drying, eco-friendly and requires no sanding and priming before use.

By Wendy Bowman Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
6 Tips for Creating a Cozy, Charming Farmhouse Look

Farmhouse style is an eclectic mix of traditional charm and quirky character that lends a cozy, warm feel to any space where comfort is key.

By Alia Hoyt Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
How Subway Tile Moved From the Underground to the Urban Home

Subway tiles were created specifically for use in the New York City subway system, but consumers love them too, as they add a touch of retro urban sophistication to almost any home.

By Alia Hoyt Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
Removable Wallpaper: The Temporary Trend That's Sticking Around

The glue, the scraping, the mess, the hours of torture and pain. If the idea of using wallpaper anywhere in your home conjures up images of sheer agony, then temporary, removable paper was made for you.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
Why Wainscoting Has Stood the Test of Time

Wainscoting might conjure up images of stodgy oak paneling. But forget that. This design element has stood the test of time because it can seamlessly blend into just about every style and decor.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
Holy Shiplap! This Easy-to-install Wall Treatment Is a Perennial Favorite

The overlapping rabbet joint that defines true shiplap is the same kind of joint that made seagoing ships watertight.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
How the Papasan Chair Wound up in Everyone's First Apartment

Ubiquitous in the 1970s, the papasan chair has a colorful history.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
Bed Sizes Are Totally Getting Bigger

You might have grown up sleeping in a twin bed but chances are your kid is in a full. Or, maybe you and your spouse have upgraded to a king-size bed. So why are beds getting bigger?

By Alia Hoyt Home Decor / Bedroom Decor
Could Waterbeds Ever Make a Comeback?

Once a staple of homes in the 1970s and '80s, waterbeds have gone the way of the dinosaur. What happened to these groovy once-must-have beds?

By John Donovan Home Decor / Bedroom Decor
Higher Thread Count Doesn't Make a Better Bedsheet

You should consider the thread count when buying sheets, but it's not the only thing that matters, say experts.

By Dave Roos Home Decor / Bedroom Decor
Give your room a quick and easy makeover with one of these fun paint ideas.

By Blythe Copeland Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
Window Treatments 101

Add color, texture, and style to your room by finding the perfect window treatments.

By Blythe Copeland Home Decor / Bedroom Decor
How to Use Christmas Fragrances in Your Decorations

Let the natural scents of the holiday season do double-duty as dÃƒÂ©cor.

By Blythe Copeland Home Decor / Seasonal Decor
Expand Your Wardrobe Space with DIY Closets

Keep your clothes, shoes, and accessories organized and within reach by designing a custom closet.

Home Decor / Bedroom Decor
Bathroom Updates That Won’t Break the Bank

Give your master bath a mini makeover Ã¢â‚¬â€œ without a big investment.

By Blythe Copeland Home Decor / Bathroom Decor
How to Add a Bathroom

There may be hidden, unused space in your home that could solve your need for another bathroom.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Decor / Bathroom Decor
How to Involve Your Kids in Room Decorating

Let your kids have a say in your homeÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s dÃƒÂ©cor without losing control of the overall design.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Decor / Nursery Decor
Easy DIY Tiling Tips for Amateurs

Doing your own tiling isnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t very difficult, and will save you a bundle of cash.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Decor / Bathroom Decor
How to Add Citrus Scents to Your Home

Enjoy the freshest of all scents, citrus, with these easy ways to add fragrance to your home.

By Tanya Edwards Home Decor / Seasonal Decor
Knock it Down: Open Floor Plan 101

Opening up your floor plan can completely transform your home -- and the way you live in it.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Decor / Decorating Styles and Techniques
10 Fun Ideas for Seasonal Home Scents

Try these new ideas to create great scents in your home.

By Tanya Edwards Home Decor / Seasonal Decor
Hip Design Trends to Please You and Your Teen

There may not be much that you and your teen can agree on, but these trends in design will make you both happy.

By Sarah Fernandez Home Decor / Bedroom Decor

