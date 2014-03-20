Home Decor

Advertisement
The Brits standardized what it means for an item to be sterling silver way back in 14th century. But how can you tell if something is sterling or not?
The Chinese have been making porcelain as far back as perhaps the first century. Why did it take hundreds of years for the process to be duplicated anywhere else?
Trundle beds are great for kid sleepovers and temporary adult guests. They're also good space savers, but you need to keep a few things in mind before selecting one.
Milk paint is made of, well, milk. It's also easy to mix, super fast drying, eco-friendly and requires no sanding and priming before use.
Farmhouse style is an eclectic mix of traditional charm and quirky character that lends a cozy, warm feel to any space where comfort is key.
Subway tiles were created specifically for use in the New York City subway system, but consumers love them too, as they add a touch of retro urban sophistication to almost any home.
The glue, the scraping, the mess, the hours of torture and pain. If the idea of using wallpaper anywhere in your home conjures up images of sheer agony, then temporary, removable paper was made for you.
Wainscoting might conjure up images of stodgy oak paneling. But forget that. This design element has stood the test of time because it can seamlessly blend into just about every style and decor.
The overlapping rabbet joint that defines true shiplap is the same kind of joint that made seagoing ships watertight.
Ubiquitous in the 1970s, the papasan chair has a colorful history.
You might have grown up sleeping in a twin bed but chances are your kid is in a full. Or, maybe you and your spouse have upgraded to a king-size bed. So why are beds getting bigger?
Once a staple of homes in the 1970s and '80s, waterbeds have gone the way of the dinosaur. What happened to these groovy once-must-have beds?
You should consider the thread count when buying sheets, but it's not the only thing that matters, say experts.
Give your room a quick and easy makeover with one of these fun paint ideas.
Add color, texture, and style to your room by finding the perfect window treatments.
Let the natural scents of the holiday season do double-duty as dÃƒÂ©cor.
Keep your clothes, shoes, and accessories organized and within reach by designing a custom closet.
Give your master bath a mini makeover Ã¢â‚¬â€œ without a big investment.
There may be hidden, unused space in your home that could solve your need for another bathroom.
Let your kids have a say in your homeÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s dÃƒÂ©cor without losing control of the overall design.
Doing your own tiling isnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t very difficult, and will save you a bundle of cash.
Enjoy the freshest of all scents, citrus, with these easy ways to add fragrance to your home.
Opening up your floor plan can completely transform your home -- and the way you live in it.
Try these new ideas to create great scents in your home.
There may not be much that you and your teen can agree on, but these trends in design will make you both happy.
