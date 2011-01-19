New Year's Decorating Ideas from Around the World

" " Jupiterimages/liquidlibrary/Thinkstock In the U.S., New Year's Eve often means fireworks, champagne toasts and singing a round of Auld Lang Syne after the countdown.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock It's a Spanish tradition to eat 12 grapes at midnight to symbolize good luck for the coming year. It would look lovely to set out champagne flutes along with grapes for company to enjoy at the stroke of midnight.

" " Digital Vision/Thinkstock Kissing under the mistletoe is a French New Year's Eve tradition. Hang sprigs in the doorway to add a little touch of Paris to your New Year's Eve soiree.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock In Japan, folks create arrangements of pine, bamboo and plum branches tied with straw by the door to welcome good spirits into the home in the new year.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Give your party a Russian twist! Decorate a Novogodnaya Yolka, the traditional New Year's tree. Any fir or pine will do. Trim it with candy and top it with a festive star.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock In Rio de Janeiro, celebrants send candles out to sea on paper boats as offerings to the sea goddess Iemanja. Add a hint of Brazil to your own party by floating candles in a bowl of water.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock It's a Danish tradition to throw old dishes at friends' and family members' homes for luck on New Year's Eve. Hang pieces of broken plates or decorate your table with them to give your New Year's Eve party some Danish flair.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Chinese New Year falls on a different date from that in the U.S., but that doesn't mean you can't decorate with some traditional Chinese accents! Paper lanterns and fish-themed decorations symbolize good luck and abundance.