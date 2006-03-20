How to Remove Blush Makeup Stains

Do stains from your makeup have you blushing? You can avoid any embarrassment from blush makeup stains by heeding the following suggestions.

Remove Blush Makeup Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass,

Rayon, Silk Triacetate, Wool

Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) or blot up any excess, taking care not to spread the stain. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Check the stain every five minutes. Before changing pads, press hard against the stain. Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being removed. Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry. If any stain remains, flush it with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.) Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist. Flush well with water. Repeat if necessary; allow to dry.

Remove Blush Makeup Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane,

Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade,

Linoleum, Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas,

Polyurethane, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing,

Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe any spills or brush away any excess. With a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water, wash the surface. Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Bluestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone,

Slate, Terrazzo

Remove excess. Mix a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Wash the stained area. Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry.

Leather, Suede

Gently remove excess. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If a greasy or oily stain remains, powder it with an absorbent such as corn-meal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush or shake the absorbent from the surface. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebings Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the stain. Rinse with clear water. Wipe dry immediately with a soft cloth and polish or wax as usual.

