How to Remove Candy Stains

Candy, no matter how sweet, may leave a bitter impression on some of your favorite items. Here's how to treat those sticky stains after you treat your sweet tooth.

Remove Candy Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate and Wool

Advertisement

Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove as much of the excess as possible. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with warm water. Apply a wet spotter with a few drops of white vinegar added. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Press down on the stain with a clean absorbent pad every 5 minutes. Keep the stain moist with the wet spotter and vinegar. When no more stain is being removed, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water. If any stain remains, repeat the process, using rubbing alcohol instead of the wet spotter and vinegar. (Do not use the alcohol treatment on acetate or triacetate.) When the stain is removed, rinse well with water to remove all sugar. On carpeting, blot the excess liquid with an absorbent pad. Then apply Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover or Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover. Allow to dry.

Remove Candy Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex

Usually, soaking or laundering in warm sudsy water will remove the stain. If the stain persists, resoak the fabric, adding a few drops of ammonia to the soaking solution. Let the fabric soak for 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly with water. Next, soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 1 hour (30 minutes for cotton and linen). Rinse well and dry. If stain persists, apply rubbing alcohol (do not use on acrylic or modacrylic) to the stain and tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) gently. Keep the stain moist with alcohol and blot occasionally. Continue as long as any stain is being removed. Rinse well with water. Dry or launder as soon as possible.

Remove Candy Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Sandstone, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering and Zinc

With a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water, wipe stain from the surface. Rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.

Remove Candy Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate and Terrazzo

Scrape any excess you can from the surface, taking care not to gouge the softer stones. Wash or scrub any remainder with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never use soap; it leaves a scum impossible to remove) and water. Rinse well and dry.

Remove Candy Stains From Leather and Suede

Gently scrape any excess from the hide. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge, stroking with the nap on suede. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. On leather only, follow with The Tannery or Fiebings Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Candy Stains From Silver

Wash the silver in hot sudsy water. This should dissolve any candy residue. Rinse in hot water and wipe dry with a soft clean cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Candy Stains From Wood

Wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in warm, mild sudsy water. Rinse with a clean damp cloth. Wipe dry and polish or wax as usual.

Although candy may not be guilt-free, it can be stain-free, if you use the helpful stain removal tips above.

©Publications International, Ltd.