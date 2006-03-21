How to Remove Cheese Stains

Everything seems to go better with cheese. As long as it's not your clothes or carpeting. Here are some ways to avoid permanent stains from one of your favorite foods.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool,

Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a Dry Spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with Dry Spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with the Dry Spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with adry-cleaning solvent. If any stain remains, moisten it with an enzyme pre-soak (follow directions on label). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes. Add more solution if needed to keep the area warm and moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread. When no more stain is being lifted, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Scrape to remove excess. Sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, either Afta Cleaning Fluid or K2r Spot Lifter. Apply Dry Spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the Dry Spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with the Dry Spotter. Flush with a dry-cleaning solvent. If any stain remains, apply a few drops of dishwashing detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the stain, then tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape. Keep the stain moist with detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad. Flush well with water to remove all traces of ammonia. Allow to dry or launder as usual.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt,

Brass, Bronze, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper,

Cork, Enamel, Glass, Grout, Iron, Ivory,

Linoleum, Marble, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss,

Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain,

Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile,

Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc

Scrape to remove excess. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a soft cloth.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Bamboo, Cane

Scrape as much excess as you can without gouging the fibers. Wipe with a cloth dipped in a solution of mild pure suds and water. Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite,

Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Scrape to remove excess. Wash the area with a solution of washing soda or a detergent (never use soap) and water. Use a cloth or gentle brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Gently scrape excess. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent such as corn meal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to gently remove dried stains and spots) it off. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Silver

Wash the silver as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Wallpaper

Carefully remove excess. Make a paste of cornstarch and water. Apply it to the stain and allow it to dry. Brush it off, repeating if necessary.

Remove Cheese Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with a clean cloth dipped in clear water and wrung until damp. Dry immediately. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

At your next pizza party, remember these stain removal tips to avoid permanent damage from any drippy messes.

©Publications International, Ltd.