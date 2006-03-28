Without dressing, a salad is really just a pile of lettuce. Dressing is a delicious accessory for vegetables, but it can cause serious laundry stains or spots on furniture. Follow these tips to help remove this creamy condiment from your clothing and household surfaces.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Advertisement

Acetate, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool),

Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Blot up any excess spill and sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any spill is removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain and keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter. When no more stain is removed, flush with the dry-cleaning solvent. Allow to dry. When treating carpets, blot up excess liquid. Cover the area with an absorbent pad and weigh it down. When no more liquid is being absorbed, allow the area to thoroughly air dry. Or, after blotting up excess dressing, treat the stain with Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover or Up & Out (do not use Up & Out on wool carpets).

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Remove as much liquid as possible by blotting. Apply a wet spotter to the area and work it into the fiber. Rinse thoroughly with water.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo,

Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium,

Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, lvory,

Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter,

Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes,

Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin,

Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up the excess spill as soon as possible with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Alabaster, Bluestone, Concrete, Flagstone,

Granite, Limestone, Marble, Masonry Tile,

Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up the excess material. Then wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Rinse well with water. If a stain remains, rub it with Pumie Scouring Stick. Or mix a poultice from water, bleach, and powdered detergent. Apply a thick paste to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. When stain is removed, rinse well with water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Silver

Wash in hot soapy water. Rinse in hot water and wipe dry with a soft clean cloth.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Wallpaper

Blot up any excess material. Wipe area with a cloth moistened with cool clear water. Overlap strokes to prevent streaking. Use a clean cloth to gently pat dry.

How to Remove Creamy Salad Dressing Stains From:

Wood

Note: Wooden salad bowls and utensils should not be washed with dishwashing detergent -- merely wipe off the dressing with a dishcloth dampened with clear water. Wipe other wood surfaces with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with water, wipe dry, and polish or wax as usual.

Creamy salad dressing is a delicious accessory for vegetables. Keep these stain removal techniques handy to ensure that the only kind of dressing you're wearing is of the clothing variety.

©Publications International, Ltd.