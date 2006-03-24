Home & Garden
How to Remove Dirt and Mud Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Despite our best efforts, dirt and mud get everywhere, causing unsightly stains. Follow these tips to make a clean getaway.

The first step in removing dirt and mud stains is to identify the stained material.

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become mud-stained, with steps on how to remove dirt and mud from each:

  • Non-washable fibers such as Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope,Silk, Triacetate, Wool
  • Washable fibers such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex
  • Hard surfaces such as Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Grout,Iron, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc
  • Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite,Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo
  • Carpet (synthetic or wool)
  • Special fabrics such as Felt, Fur (natural or synthetic), Leather, Suede
  • Silver
  • Wallpaper
  • Wood

