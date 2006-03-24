How to Remove Dirt and Mud Stains

Hard Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove dirt and mud stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Grout, Iron, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc:
- Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess with a dull knife or spatula.
- Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
