How to Remove Dirt and Mud Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove dirt and mud stains from Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Grout, Iron, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering, Zinc:

  • Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any­ excess with a dull knife or spatula.
  • Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

