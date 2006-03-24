How to Remove Gelatin Stains

They say there's always room for gelatin. Unless it's on Mom's brand-new sofa. Here's how to remove all traces of sticky gelatin stains before you are grounded.

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool,

Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess. Make a poultice, or paste, with an enzyme presoak product (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk). Let it stand on the stain for 15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with water. For carpets, blot the excess water and allow to air dry. Be certain that all sugar has been removed. If any discoloration remains, treat it as a dye. (See Dye.)

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic,

Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Remove any excess material. Presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) in Shout Liquid Laundry Stain Remover as directed and launder as soon as possible.

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt Bamboo, Brass Bronze, Cane,

Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Glass, lron, Linoleum, Marble,

Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes,

Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Tin, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile,

Vinyl Wallcovering

Remove any excess immediately, before it sets. Wipe the surface with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Slate, Terrazzo

Carefully remove any excess gelatin. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water, using a cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Felt, Leather, Suede

Gently scrape to remove excess. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a sticky feeling persists, wipe again and dry. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Silver

Wash item as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Gelatin Stains From:

Wood

Gently wipe any excess gelatin. Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the stain. Rinse with a clean cloth dipped and wrung out in clear water. Polish or wax as may be needed.

Don't let Mom's gelatin mold become your least favorite dessert for the wrong reasons.

